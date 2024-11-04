Google is testing a new feature in the AI Overviews within Google Search. There is this "highlight" button that when you click on, it lets you highlight text in the AI Overview, which then in turn gives you more AI Answers.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and on SERP notes. He wrote, "A new 'Highlight' button is showing that allows users to highlight text within the snippet that then triggers another related search (with citations) for continuous learning."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is what the highlight button looks like:

When you click on words to highlight, this menu on the right shows more answers:

Here is Brodie's tweet on this:

Whoa, this makes things interesting for AI Overviews on Google. A new 'Highlight' button is showing that allows users to highlight text within the snippet that then triggers another related search (with citations) for continuous learning. More details: https://t.co/frcuz4TdVh pic.twitter.com/ponxODidON — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) November 1, 2024

Here is another variation:

Here’s another example of the new AI Overview Highlights feature on mobile. A bit more difficult to highlight on mobile compared to desktop to use the feature, but I do like it overall. More details: https://t.co/u4gcJLafgO pic.twitter.com/UoZCu6Txhb — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) November 4, 2024

