Nov 4, 2024
Google is testing a new feature in the AI Overviews within Google Search. There is this "highlight" button that when you click on, it lets you highlight text in the AI Overview, which then in turn gives you more AI Answers.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and on SERP notes. He wrote, "A new 'Highlight' button is showing that allows users to highlight text within the snippet that then triggers another related search (with citations) for continuous learning."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ai Overviews Highlight

Here is what the highlight button looks like:

Google Ai Overviews Highlight

When you click on words to highlight, this menu on the right shows more answers:

Google Ai Overviews Highlight2

Here is Brodie's tweet on this:

Here is another variation:

Forum discussion at X.

 

