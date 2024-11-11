Google AI Overviews Testing Anchor Text Based Hyperlinks

Nov 11, 2024
Google

Google Arrow Cursor

Google is testing showing real blue anchor text based hyperlinks in the Google AI Overviews, instead of showing that paperclip icon. This may encourage searchers to click on the links within the AI Overviews more - or maybe not - we have no data to validate this because Google won't give it to us.

This change was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots on X. I was able to replicate this in one of my browsers, here is a screenshot:

Google Ai Overview Blue Hyperlinks

This is what the normal links look like, the paperclip icons, in the AI Overviews:

Google Ai Overview Paperclip

Would these links make you happy?

Forum discussion at X.

 

