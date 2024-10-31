Google is testing replacing the question and answer box for Google Business Profile listings with a title that reads, "Lear something specific." At least I think it is the same functionality as the question and answer box.

This was spotted by Gyi Tsakalakis who shared a screenshot of this on X - I've been trying to replicate this, but I have been unsuccessful.

Here is his screenshot:

I am not sure I like this wording at all but what do I know...

Update:

FWIW, it was answering questions not in Q&A. Gemini-powered? — Gyi Tsakalakis (@gyitsakalakis) October 31, 2024

Forum discussion at X.