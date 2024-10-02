October 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Google Webmaster Report

This month may have been one of the most volatile Google Search ranking months I reported about ever. Google completed its August 2024 core update, and then we had countless unconfirmed Google ranking updates, tweaks, or volatility - whatever you want to call it. I mean, it was a lot and it still seems to be going on. We actually may be at the longest period of Google Search volatility in history at this point; the last time we had such heated volatility for this long was between July 13, 2023 and September 19, 2023 according to the folks at Semrush (update - Mordy Oberstein confirmed this on the SERPsup podcast at the 48 minute mark).

Google also updated its web spam policies and shortly after Forbes Advisor's rankings dropped - but why? Google started showing fake review notices on business listings and also updated its review restrictions policies. We also may have seen a spike in review removals recently.

The Google cache operator was killed off but only after Google added Wayback Machine links deep inside the search results snippet.

Google's Search Liaison was interviewed by yours truly and by Alyeda Solis. We also had an internal Google interview with Irina Tuduce on Google Shopping and Merchant Center.

Oh, and Google quietly ignored its own 26th birthday.

Here are a lot of additional top headlines for the past month of September:

Google Search Algorithm Updates/Volatility:

Google AI Overviews: Google Search Console: Google SEO: Google User Interface: Google Business Profiles & Local: Google Misc:

The Google September 2024 webmaster report was published last month, if you missed it.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

