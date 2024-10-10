Back in August we reported that Google was testing showing verified badges, verification labels in the organic search results. Well, now Google is testing the verified label on the detailed product results overlay, on retailer listings.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a couple of examples on X of Walmart's listing showing the blue verified badge:

When you hover over the label it reads:

This icon is being shown because Google's signals suggest that this business is the business that it says it is. Google can't guarantee the reliability of this business or its products.

Here is the screencast of this from August from Brodie Clark on X:

I wonder if this is all related to the Google Shopping experience scorecard?

Forum discussion at X.