Google added a number of AI, Gemini-powered, features to Google Maps including new search features, review summaries for place listings and a way to ask about a specific business listing where AI will give you answers. Plus, Google said that more than 2 billion users use Google Maps, which was actually announced by Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai on the earnings call earlier this week.

(1) The search AI features now aim to give you more inspirational and creative answers. Google said, "Say a friend is visiting and you need to plan an activity. Just ask Maps for “things to do with friends at night” to get ideas curated with Gemini — like checking out a speakeasy or live music. Find out what people like about a place by reading the helpful review summarized with Gemini — especially convenient when you’re pressed for time. If a place catches your eye and you want to learn more about it, like whether it has outdoor seating or a quiet atmosphere, just ask Maps questions to get relevant answers in a snap."

Google will give you ideas on what to do categorized by AI:

Here is a screenshot of that:

Google Maps Things To Do Ai Answers

(2) Review Summaries: Google now will summarize the reviews left on Google Business Profile listings using AI. I think we saw examples of this in the past but Google just announced it.

Google Maps Reviews Summaries Ai

(3) Ask About This Place: When viewing a local listing, a Google Business Profile, in Google Maps, you will be able to ask about this place. This looks a lot like what we covered yesterday, with the learn something specific feature.

Here are screenshots:

Google Maps Ask About This Place

Google said, "These features start rolling out in the U.S. on Android and iOS this week. You’ll also see similar experiences in the coming months on Search."

Forum discussion at X.

 

