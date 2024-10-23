Expandable Google Knowledge Panels On Desktop Search

Google now has the ability to expand sections of knowledge panels on the desktop search interface. So when you search for Elon Musk and want to see his children, Google needs to have a down arrow to show more that expands on desktop to show more.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared some examples in a videocast on X. I don't think these are new on mobile but they might be new on desktop.

Here is a screenshot showing it collapsed with an arrow down:

Google Knowledge Panel Expandable

Then when you click on it, it shows this overlay with more children:

Google Knowledge Panel Expanded

Here are more examples:

I do not remember seeing Google using this overlay layout for this in Google Search.

Forum discussion at X.

 

