Google AI Overviews Not Linking To Sites Hit By Helpful Content Update

Oct 11, 2024 - 7:51 am 9 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Shredded Google Paper

Google's AI Overviews seem to not show citations or link to sites that were hit by the helpful content update (and probably core updates), even when you ask the AI Overview directly about that site and even if that site is ranking well for that query in the traditional Google search results.

To be clear, we know that AI Overviews are directly impacted by core updates and we know the helpful content update is now part of the core updates.

Lily Ray noted on X, "when you type "Who is XYZ site" (and insert site affected by the HCU), the Google AI Overview result seems to not include links to that site. Just a bunch of other sites that talk about the site." She added that the site can rank well, or even in the first position, of the traditional search results, but has zero links in the AI Overview. Lily added, "Seems like there is some kind of filter in place to prevent HCU sites from being linked to in here? If you have examples where this is not the case, please share them."

Glenn Gabe added, "There's something to this... Just checked a bunch of HCUX sites (even ones that bounced back a bit with the August core update), and they don't show up in AIOs for their own brand/site. I think I found one that did... but most didn't. Very interesting."

Here are the example screenshots Lily shared:

Google Aio Example

Google Aio Example2

Have you seen this also?

I mean, I wonder what is going on here.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This site impacted too:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 11, 2024

Oct 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: DOJ May Breakup Google, Ranking Volatility, Quick View Theft, Google Web Creator Event, Google Ads & More Search News

Oct 11, 2024 - 8:11 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Rumbling Again October 10th

Oct 11, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google AI Overviews Not Linking To Sites Hit By Helpful Content Update

Oct 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Best List Of Carousel

Oct 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Missing Video Tab For Some Users - Bug?

Oct 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Best List Of Carousel
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Rumbling Again October 10th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.