Google's AI Overviews seem to not show citations or link to sites that were hit by the helpful content update (and probably core updates), even when you ask the AI Overview directly about that site and even if that site is ranking well for that query in the traditional Google search results.

To be clear, we know that AI Overviews are directly impacted by core updates and we know the helpful content update is now part of the core updates.

Lily Ray noted on X, "when you type "Who is XYZ site" (and insert site affected by the HCU), the Google AI Overview result seems to not include links to that site. Just a bunch of other sites that talk about the site." She added that the site can rank well, or even in the first position, of the traditional search results, but has zero links in the AI Overview. Lily added, "Seems like there is some kind of filter in place to prevent HCU sites from being linked to in here? If you have examples where this is not the case, please share them."

Glenn Gabe added, "There's something to this... Just checked a bunch of HCUX sites (even ones that bounced back a bit with the August core update), and they don't show up in AIOs for their own brand/site. I think I found one that did... but most didn't. Very interesting."

Here are the example screenshots Lily shared:

Have you seen this also?

I mean, I wonder what is going on here.

There's something to this... Just checked a bunch of HCUX sites (even ones that bounced back a bit with the August core update), and they don't show up in AIOs for their own brand/site. I think I found one that did... but most didn't. Very interesting. https://t.co/0NM7jsZq0Y — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 9, 2024

Slightly different results based on query. To see YouTube cited instead. Um. yeah… pic.twitter.com/YBJU17CyHd — Nicholas McDonough (@Callmenicholi) October 10, 2024

Same for me. Google can’t figure me out despite 1,000+ articles and YouTube videos over the past decade. When I last checked, they’ve replaced my photo with one of my dead dog in the knowledge panel. — Michael Saves (@MichaelSaves) October 9, 2024

It’s super odd how they’re ranking normals SERPs and AIOs atm.



Something def shifted.



If my article ranks in the top 3, how does it not get pulled into the AIO? — Jake Boly | That Fit Friend (@Jake_Boly) October 9, 2024

Seeing the same thing. I didn’t think the SERPs could get any worse than what we were seeing prior to the August update, but here we are. I’m truly convinced something is broken at this point (and they don’t know how to fix it). — TraderScooter (@TraderScooter) October 9, 2024

Same for me. A site was affected by HCU, bounced back with a 60% visibility recovery in August. It does not show a link directly to the site in the AIO, but shows the FB business page. The next 5 organic links are all to the website. — Mark Hansen (@MarkHansen) October 9, 2024

