Google seems to be showing trust scores for some website entities in the knowledge panel box. It can show a trust score from APIVoid and ScamAdviser. I can replicate it for some websites but not for most.
Here is a screenshot I was able to replicate for a search on the entity of [GoogleWatchBlog]:
You can see it lists both scores from APIVoid and ScamAdviser. APIVoid gives this site a 90% score and ScamAdviser gives it a 75% score.
I spotted this via Valentin Pletzer who posted just the SpamAdviser example on X:
"ScamAdvisor trust score" & "Summarized from the website"? That's a interesting knowledge panel @googlewatchblog https://t.co/G7BNZoVQU1 pic.twitter.com/IEM02oBcGj— Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) October 27, 2024
