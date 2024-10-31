Google seems to be showing trust scores for some website entities in the knowledge panel box. It can show a trust score from APIVoid and ScamAdviser. I can replicate it for some websites but not for most.

Here is a screenshot I was able to replicate for a search on the entity of [GoogleWatchBlog]:

You can see it lists both scores from APIVoid and ScamAdviser. APIVoid gives this site a 90% score and ScamAdviser gives it a 75% score.

I spotted this via Valentin Pletzer who posted just the SpamAdviser example on X:

