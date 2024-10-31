Google can show a restaurant's menu right at the top of the search results for a search on that restaurant's brand name. It comes up in this "menu highlights" carousel and showcases some of the items on that restaurant's menu.

This was spotted by BrightLocal who posted about it on X - but I can replicate it, here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static image:

The related places is not fun to see for when someone searches on your brand but hey, that is Google for you.

As BrightLocal wrote, "Menu highlights are shown front and center in a branded search on desktop—not confined to the local pack." Yea, generally these show in your local listing but now, they show at the top of the search results.

