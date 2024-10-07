Google Shopping "Researched with AI - Experimental" Answer

Oct 7, 2024 - 7:41 am 3 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Shopping

Google Shopping is testing a new AI Overview answer titled "Researched with AI - Experimental." This seems to pull together reviews for specific products based on Google Gemini AI.

I am told this was displayed in the Google Shopping interface for the query [TV] - I cannot replicate this.

But Khushal Bherwani shared a couple screenshots on X - here are one of those screenshots:

Google Shopping Researched With Ai

Bordie Clark was then able to replicate this and post this video of it in action:

Here are more:

This seems to replace the "AI Overview" with this "Researched with AI" specifically in Google Shopping. Although, it looks a lot like an AI Overview, just with a different title.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2024

Oct 7, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Sponsored Ad Label Variations

Oct 7, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Shopping "Researched with AI - Experimental" Answer

Oct 7, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Listings Adds Certification Markup Support

Oct 7, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Product Detail Grid With Nearby Label

Oct 7, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Drops Support For Noarchive Meta Tag Directive

Oct 7, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Merchant Listings Adds Certification Markup Support
Next Story: Google Tests Sponsored Ad Label Variations

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.