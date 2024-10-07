Google Shopping Researched With Ai

Google Shopping is testing a new AI Overview answer titled "Researched with AI - Experimental." This seems to pull together reviews for specific products based on Google Gemini AI.

I am told this was displayed in the Google Shopping interface for the query [TV] - I cannot replicate this.

But Khushal Bherwani shared a couple screenshots on X - here are one of those screenshots:

Bordie Clark was then able to replicate this and post this video of it in action:

Whoa, Google is now testing out a researched with AI experiment within the Shopping tab. This was first discovered by @b4k_khushal. The experience involved an AIO-type summary appearing at the top with product suggestions included. cc @rustybrick Details: https://t.co/WupmipgeQg pic.twitter.com/VpPl9SBS0n — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) October 7, 2024

Here are more:

🆕 Google testing "Researched with AI · Experimental" in shopping search with big More button pic.twitter.com/CLajfEO0iM — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 7, 2024

This seems to replace the "AI Overview" with this "Researched with AI" specifically in Google Shopping. Although, it looks a lot like an AI Overview, just with a different title.

