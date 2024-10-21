Google has been doing a lot with generative AI and I know some of you have seen featured snippets, some knowledge panels, local listings and other forms of generative AI in the search results. Here is an example of Google Search placing generative AI snippets and cards within the middle of the search results, in the featured snippets things to know like results.

Technically these featured snippets are called things to know, but they are in the featured snippet family.

Sachin Patel posted a videocast of this on X - you can see these things to know type of featured snippet boxes that load and under them, it shows the AI Overview cards and then says "Generative Al is experimental."

Here is a still screenshot of this:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is the full video:

@rustybrick - I have seen AI overview questions and answers in the middle of the SERP. pic.twitter.com/OpqWYamPwc — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) October 20, 2024

I cannot replicate this signed in, signed out, opted in or out of the Google Search Labs feature. But I do suspect this is a Search Labs feature that I do not have access to yet.

