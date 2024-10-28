Google Search Snippet With Mentioned Products Carousel

Google Sneaker Product

Google is testing showing a carousel named mentioned products, that can be displayed under a search result snippet that shows the products mentioned in that search result.

This came up for Reddit results, in the Discussions and forums section in Google Search.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a screenshot and videocast of this in action on X.

Here is a screenshot:

Mentioned In Google Products

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Mentioned In Google Products

We have seen mentioned used by Google in the search results a lot, including mentioned in carouels. But this one seems a bit new.

Forum discussion at X.

 

