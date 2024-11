Google is testing more local search features and sections including a section in the local finder named "Discover more places" and a local search box in web search named "Explore places nearby."

These were both spotted by Claudia Tomina who posted these examples on X over the past week or so.

Here is a screenshot of the "Discover more places" section in the local finder:

Here are some screenshots of the "Explore places nearby":

Forum discussion at X.