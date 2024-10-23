Google Search People's Insights For Unprofessional Medical Advice

One of the complains with Google Search showing Reddit or other online forums all the time is that for medical questions, the answers can be dangerous and harmful. But at the same time, they can also provide help for people going through a rough time, to hear from others going through it.

Google seems to be testing showing a new section called "People's Insights" that is used by Google to show "online conversations" around medical or other queries but with a disclaimer that these online conversations are from ordinary people who may not be medical professionals.

In fact, there is a disclaimer at the bottom that reads, "This is for informational purposes only. For medical advice or diagnosis, consult a professional."

Here is a screenshot of this from Sachin Patel who posted about it on X:

Google Peoples Insights Conversations

Here is a video he posted:

This is an interesting take on how to handle this Google Search problem with Reddit.

Forum discussion at X.

 

