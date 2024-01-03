January 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Jan 3, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Webmaster Report

It's time for the big Google Webmaster Report, the January 2024 edition. This month we saw the November 2023 Google reviews update completed after 29 days. But that wasn't the end of the volatility, it was a very volatile month. Google also confirmed it tweaked its local ranking algorithm to strengthen openness for non-navigational queries.

Google has brought the power of Gemini to Bard, SGE and more. With that, Google has removed the end date for SGE in Google Search Labs.

Google has confirmed indexing issues again this past month. Danny Sullivan is collecting examples of low-quality search results and part of that is working on parasite SEO issues. Many are noticing spikes in that video not in main content Search Console notices.

Plus, there was a lot more SEO news, a lot of user interface changes, and yes, it was the holidays - so catch up below.

If you missed the last report, here is the December 2023 Google webmaster report.

Here are those top headlines:

Google Algorithm Updates

Google SGE Google Search Console Google SEO Google User Interface Google Local/Maps Misc Google

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Christmas Google Search Volatility, 2023 Google Updates , Bing Chat Links, SEO In 2024 &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

January 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Jan 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Why Important Links Might Not That Be Important Or Helpful

Jan 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Big Google Search Console Feature Request List For 2024

Jan 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search "Get Style Recommendations" Swipe Left Or Right

Jan 3, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Groups To Fix Spam Issues By Removing Usenet Groups

Jan 3, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google On Why Important Links Might Not That Be Important Or Helpful

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.