It's time for the big Google Webmaster Report, the January 2024 edition. This month we saw the November 2023 Google reviews update completed after 29 days. But that wasn't the end of the volatility, it was a very volatile month. Google also confirmed it tweaked its local ranking algorithm to strengthen openness for non-navigational queries.

Google has brought the power of Gemini to Bard, SGE and more. With that, Google has removed the end date for SGE in Google Search Labs.

Google has confirmed indexing issues again this past month. Danny Sullivan is collecting examples of low-quality search results and part of that is working on parasite SEO issues. Many are noticing spikes in that video not in main content Search Console notices.

Plus, there was a lot more SEO news, a lot of user interface changes, and yes, it was the holidays - so catch up below.

If you missed the last report, here is the December 2023 Google webmaster report.

Here are those top headlines:

Google Algorithm Updates

