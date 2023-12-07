Google Search Full Width Image Pack With More Details Now Live

Google seems to have rolled out its full-width and larger image pack search results interface. It comes with not just the large full-width image pack we covered in 2021, but also includes the images image description, and site name and also more filters at the top right.

Here is what it looks like:

Here is what it looked like 2021:

A number of people sent this to me over the past couple of weeks, I can't find them all, but initially I thought it was what we saw in 2021. But this does seem to be fully rolling out for image-related queries.

Frank Sandtmann sent this to me over Mastodon and Mordy Oberstein sent this to me over X.

