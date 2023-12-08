Google Product Results Showing Prices With 30 Day Low

Google now can show if a price is the lowest it has been in a 30-day period. This can show in the product listing results for your Google search results. Google will add the green font to the discounted price but also add the words "30-day low" to the result.

Brian Freiesleben shared a screenshot of this on X and wrote, "Google is calling out 30 day price lows in popular product pack listings. E.g., "30-day low."

Here is his screenshot:

This can be super useful to a searcher and also helpful for merchants who heavily discount their products at times.

Forum discussion at X.