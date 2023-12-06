Google Search Lite Knowledge Panel Snippet

Google is testing a lite version of a knowledge panel, maybe a knowledge panel "snippet" in the mobile search results. It is a snippet that looks like a sub-knowledge panel design with a way to dig into a specific entity, like you would with a full-size knowledge panel in Google Search.

Here is a screenshot that was posted by Valentin Pletzer on Bluesky of this:

Valentin wrote, "Google testing a knowledge panel snippet (which links to the serp with the knowledge graph panel)."

Have you ever seen one of these?

