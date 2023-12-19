Google Search Tests New Health / Medical Design

Dec 19, 2023
Doctor Google Logo

Google is testing a new design and layout for its medical and health-related results in the mobile search results. The new design looks like some other user interface tests we've seen in the past, where it is a more boxed-in colorful layout.

This was spotted by Matt Smith who posted before and after screenshots on X. In all my tests, I see the old design, the one on the left.

Here is that screenshot:

Google Search Health Design Layout

I think Google has been testing this on and off for some time but I never covered it until now?

