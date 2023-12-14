Google Business Profile Suspension Emails Add Appeal Option

Google has added to the new Google Business Profile suspension emails the ability to make an appeal request, right from the email. The latest update was that the emails showed details on why your business was suspended but now Google gives you a blue appeals button to fight back on that suspension.

Molly Youngblood spotted this change and posted about it on X. She wrote that there is a "new format of email sent for suspended profiles that allow an appeal." Here is the screenshot she posted:

Joy Hawkins added that this is "different" from the previous one I covered in that "This is the new suspension flow that has been in the UK for a couple of months."

So now you can appeal these suspensions, you weren't able to previously.

Forum discussion at X.