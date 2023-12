Google seems to be testing longer search result snippets again. We saw this recently with Google Ads, some really long Google Ads descriptions and now we are seeing it with the organic/free listings.

This was spotted by AbhisheK Kasaudhan who shared this screenshot with me on X:

This is what I see for those snippets:

We've seen Google test long snippets many times, here is one of the times I covered it a few years ago.

