Google How-To Rich Results Also Returning To Search?

As a reminder, in August, Google stopped showing the How-to rich results on the mobile search results, and then in September, they did the same for desktop results. Well, they seem to be returning to the Google Search results, around the same time we saw the FAQ-rich results start showing again in Google Search.

Glenn Gabe posted on X that he saw the How-to rich results return. He said, "I'm seeing them return for a number of sites across both mobile and desktop (although I can reproduce on dtop much easier than mobile)."

He shared this screenshot of his Search Console account showing them return around November 15th or so:

He also showed it showing up for his site and some others, here is his site:

Finally, the RankRanger/SimilarWeb tools shows it picking up as well, but they track How-to & FAQ simultaneously:

If you use How-to or FAQ markup, you may see those coming back now? Let us know...

Here is Glenn's post:

OK, we know Google is testing bringing back FAQ snippets, but they are also testing that for HowTo snippets! I'm seeing them return for a number of sites across both mobile and desktop (although I can reproduce on dtop much easier than mobile). Just a heads-up if you have HowTo… pic.twitter.com/xnYJQsOpqB — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 5, 2023

