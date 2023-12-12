Google: About The Source Information Doesn't Mean You Rank Better

There was a complaint on X from a publisher who said Google is not showing details in the "About this site," "About the source" section in the Google Search results for their site. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, responded that not having information about your site there doesn't mean your site will rank better or worse.

He responded on X saying, "It's not like you somehow rank any better because we show information about a source."

He also said this is just an "experimental feature." Sullivan said, "It's also still an experimental feature as covered here."

Danny Sullivan added:

