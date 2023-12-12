Google: About The Source Information Doesn't Mean You Rank Better

Dec 12, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Robot Trophy

There was a complaint on X from a publisher who said Google is not showing details in the "About this site," "About the source" section in the Google Search results for their site. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, responded that not having information about your site there doesn't mean your site will rank better or worse.

He responded on X saying, "It's not like you somehow rank any better because we show information about a source."

He also said this is just an "experimental feature." Sullivan said, "It's also still an experimental feature as covered here."

Here is what this site shows for the "About the source."

Google About This Source

Here is what that site showed:

Google About This Source Zero

Here are those posts:

Danny Sullivan added:

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google: Video Is Not The Main Content Of The Page Error Spike
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus