Google Tests Sitelinks In Bubble/Pill Format

Dec 28, 2023
Google Robot Pharmacist

Google is testing another format for its sitelinks within the Google search results. Here Google is testing showing the sitelinks in bubble or pill designs and layouts.

We have seen Google test and try out countless formats and designs for sitelinks, so let's just add this to the list.

This new one was spotted by Ethan Lazuk, he posted this screenshot on X:

Google Sitelinks Bubbles Pills

Here is another example he posted:

I cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.

