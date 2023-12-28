Google Tests Sitelinks In Bubble/Pill Format

Google is testing another format for its sitelinks within the Google search results. Here Google is testing showing the sitelinks in bubble or pill designs and layouts.

We have seen Google test and try out countless formats and designs for sitelinks, so let's just add this to the list.

This new one was spotted by Ethan Lazuk, he posted this screenshot on X:

Here is another example he posted:

Sitelinks as carousel of pills/bubbles. First I’ve noticed this on my site. Feels familiar tho looking at SEL example. Either way, I like it. pic.twitter.com/gIonaIoLY8 — Ethan Lazuk 🌴 (@EthanLazuk) December 17, 2023

I cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.