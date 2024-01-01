John Mueller, Senior Search Analyst and Search Relations team lead at Google, was again out there on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, providing SEO support for site owners, creators, publishers, SEOs, and others. He has done this on Christmas every year and also on New Years every year.

He has been doing this year after year for over 16 years now.

John has a tradition of helping webmasters both on New Years and Christmas. He did new years 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, the 2019 also, and has done it year after year prior to that. He did it on Christmas 2020 and in 2019 and in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007.

He posted responses to several threads on Reddit over the New Years break, here are some of them with his responses:

John also posted some on Mastodon and on X.

You're probably thinking of https://t.co/uTT7STIVM9 - it's specifically when you add content with CSS. (I found it by Googling, sorry :-)) — I am John - 🍟 Say no to cookies, biscuits only 🍪 (@JohnMu) January 1, 2024

Forum discussion forum threads above.