Google To Rename "Parasite SEO" In Near Future

There has been a bit of controversy over the name "parasite SEO" in the industry and Google itself doesn't like the term either. So they said they will be renaming parasite SEO to some new term in the near future.

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, wrote on X, "We don't use that term internally. I expect you will see us assign a term to this type of activity in the near future, along with further guidance."

Google previously told us it does not use the term parasite SEO internally but Google did add that it has been taking steps to deal with these issues.

Danny Sullivan added, "We do have some guidance about this type of activity on the page below, where the key definition involves it being from a third party and "largely independent of the main site's purpose or produced without close supervision or the involvement of the primary site."

Here is that post:

What would you name it, if not parasite SEO?

