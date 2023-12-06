Known Issue: Google Site Names With Some Internal Pages

Google has been battling with site name issues since it launched the site name feature in October 2022 for mobile and then site names for desktop results in March 2023. Now, Google confirmed a known issue where the site name for internal pages may take a lot longer for Google to show properly than the home page.

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison confirmed this in a Google Webmaster Help thread saying, "There's a known issue with internal pages sometimes having older site names." "If your home page is showing what you want (as it seems to be), the internal pages should catch up over time. On the favicon, make sure you're doing what our documentation says, such as 48x48 minimum etc," he added.

This is in response to the SAGE appliance UK site not showing the UK name of the brand because it is on a subfolder directory. It was still an issue when I wrote this story and was an issue for a while now:

The site name should be SAGE, not Breville for this page.

I guess it will just take more time to update for some internal pages and Google is okay with that.

Not long ago, Google said the site names issue massively improved after many many complaints since it launched. I guess there are still some kinks to work out...

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help.