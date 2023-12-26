Google Showing Less Image Boxes In Search Results?

Dec 26, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google may be showing fewer image boxes in its search results. SimilarWeb's RankRanger tool and Semrush tool shows a large drop in the number of image boxes Google is showing in the search results.

Previously, SimilarWeb/RankRanger said Google showed image boxes for 17 to 12% of the queries the tool tracked, now it is showing up for only 5% of queries. Here is that chart:

Previously, Semrush said Google shows the image boxes 49%, and now it shows it down to 44%. Here is that chart:

Here is what the image box looks like:

Maybe with the recent changes to this image box the tracking tools are having an issue picking it up or maybe Google made a change to how often it shows?

Forum discussion at X.

