Google Showing Less Image Boxes In Search Results?

Google may be showing fewer image boxes in its search results. SimilarWeb's RankRanger tool and Semrush tool shows a large drop in the number of image boxes Google is showing in the search results.

Previously, SimilarWeb/RankRanger said Google showed image boxes for 17 to 12% of the queries the tool tracked, now it is showing up for only 5% of queries. Here is that chart:

Previously, Semrush said Google shows the image boxes 49%, and now it shows it down to 44%. Here is that chart:

Here is what the image box looks like:

Maybe with the recent changes to this image box the tracking tools are having an issue picking it up or maybe Google made a change to how often it shows?

Nice find Ryan Mews:

According to @RankRanger, Image Boxes have reduced in the SERP. Percentage of queries with an image box reduced from ~11% down to ~5% on Dec 13th. I also attached an example of what the image box is. pic.twitter.com/uxe9swd8nC — Ryan Mews 🤓 (@RyanMews) December 21, 2023

