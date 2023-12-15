Google Local Panel Adds Share Button Within Three Dots

Google has added to some listings in the local panel in its search results a "Share" button within the three dots in that listing. Previously, the three dots had the ability to suggest an edit, learn more about the data and maybe claim the listing.

Now Google brought back the share feature from 2017 within that menu.

This change was spotted by Claire Carlile who posted about this on X. She wrote, "New layout for local knowledge panels...the 'new' one has a nice clean and tidy feel and includes a 3 dot share link to the 'entity'...which is interesting."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a larger static image:

Here is a new mobile layout Google is testing, via Mike Blumenthal:

New mobile GBP profile (safari, iPhone) layout test? pic.twitter.com/Tu3bJysPG8 — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) December 14, 2023

