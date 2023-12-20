Google's Sullivan Collecting & Submitting Low Quality & Problematic Search Results

Dec 20, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Robot Feedback

Over the past few months or so there has been a lot of complaints both from the SEO community and the general internet community about the quality of the Google search results. The SEO community has been very vocal on social and on this blog about the issues they see with Google search quality.

A year ago, Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, responded to some criticism from outside of the SEO industry. Now he is spending time responding to criticism from within the SEO industry.

Sullivan also has shared a screenshot of how he collects, documents and submits this feedback to the Google Search team. He posted an example on X and wrote, "Yes, I already passed that one on to the search team. Here’s a peek. And it’s being looked at."

Here is that screenshot:

Sullivan Google Search Feedback Submission

This response was to some of the examples Lily Ray posted, trust me, she has a heck of a lot more she is not sharing:

Here is some of the responses from Danny Sullivan from Google:

There are over a hundred comments here and over 1,200 here.

It seems a lot of the complaints started after the September 2023 helpful content update finished rolling out. But they seemed to have escalated a lot in the past few weeks.

So yea, Google is documenting some of the complaints.

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Ads Tests Headlines In Ad Description Without Notifying Advertisers
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus