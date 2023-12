Google may be testing a new search result snippet interface that overlays more details about that search snippet. It is like a preview feature when you hover over the search result.

Bing has been doing this with their search result previews for some time now. And Google has had this for image search result previews.

This was spotted by Aaradhya Rai and Siddhesh Asawa on X who shared this screenshot with me:

Here is what the snippet looks like to me:

