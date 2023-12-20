Google Search Christmas Decorations Are Live For 2023

Christmas is in five days and today Google has launched its Christmas decorations for Google Search. As an FYI, Google launched the Chanukah decorations on December 3, 2023 but now we are approaching Christmas, so Google is now ready for this holiday.

Here is a screenshot of the Christmas decorations as they look like on the mobile search results.

You can see it yourself by searching for [ in Google Search.

Clicking on the present box will do some festive holiday animation and game.

Next up will be Kwanzaa.

