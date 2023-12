Google seems to be testing a new box underneath the local pack that is titled "websites for places." It shows websites that represent the place listings showing in the local pack above it.

This was spotted by Von Christian Kunz who posted this on X. He wrote, "Google is showing 'Websites zu Orten' which means 'Websites for places' near Local Packs. Seems to be new, not seen that before. Remembers me of 'Find results on'.

Here are his screenshots:

This seems new to me...

Forum discussion at X.