Google Top Stories Adds Video Labels

Google can now show video labels or indicators to some news stories in the top stories section of Google Search. The video label is added under the snippet on the top stories section.

This was spotted by Shalom Goodman who posted this image on X. He wrote, "This video button has been popping up in Google search results as of late. Yet another Google indicator that this page is a video page."

Here is that screenshot:

Google has been placing various labels on these top stories, from "live" coverage, to "fact check" and other labels and indicators.

