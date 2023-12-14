Google Local Notice When Review Posting Is Turned Off

At the beginning of this year we covered the updated posting restrictions guidelines for Google Maps where Google said they can turn off posting for a particular place. Well, we are now seeing an example of that in action, where Google is testing the reviewer that posting has been turned off.

Hiroko Imai posted a screenshot of this in action on X. Hiroko wrote, "This is the first time I've seen a business displaying a GBP posting restrictions, and even the GBP support team couldn't resolve it.This business does not allow users to review at all branches."

Here is that screenshot, click to enlarge:

This notice reads, "Posting is currently turned off for this type of place." "Some types of places are more likely to receive posts, like reviews, that violate Google's policies. To prevent this, Google has turned off posting," it continued.

I spotted this via Amy Toman:

This is interesting on two fronts: one, that Google has placed the notification on the listing so users can view, and two, that they're enforcing the review restriction on schools. This notification may be specific to Japan, but it would be helpful if it were applied globally. https://t.co/WDdL1NFhS0 — Amy Toman 🐚🩴🐚 (@BubblesUp) December 13, 2023

