Daily Search Forum Recap: January 3, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted a big list of the Google Search Console feature requests. Google Groups spam may be fixed by dropping out Usenet content. Google Search get style recommendations adds swipe right and left. Google said why some important links may not be important. I also posted the big Google Webmaster report for January 2024.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Big Google Search Console Feature Request List For 2024

I asked the search community to let me know what features they would like to see within Google Search Console that they do not have yet. I received well over a hundred responses, so I figured I'd highlight and summarize them in a blog post here - Google, are you listening?

Remember when we reported that Google Groups seems to have seen a visibility boost in Google Search, which resulted in a lot of spammy and sometimes dangerous information showing up in Google's search results. Bleeping Computer now reports that Google is ending support for Usenet groups on Google Groups to fight spam.

Google's John Mueller explained why some links that you think are important might not be that important for search ranking purposes. He responded to a question on Reddit asking why an important link is not shown by the third-party link trackers.

Google added this "get style recommendations" feature to the search results months back but did you know you can swipe left and right on those style recommendations while on mobile search? Then after several swipes left and right, Google will give you a carousel of product results it thinks you may like.

It's time for the big Google Webmaster Report, the January 2024 edition. This month we saw the November 2023 Google reviews update completed after 29 days. But that wasn't the end of the volatility, it was a very volatile month. Google also confirmed it tweaked its local ranking algorithm to strengthen openness for non-navigational queries.

Google launched Bard in Japanese and Korean last week and I guess to advertise the launch Google paid for some ads on the Tokyo subway system.

