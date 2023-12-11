Google Search May Show Reporter Headshots As Story's Main Image

Google has confirmed it is looking into reports of Google Search showing the wrong image for the story it displays in the search results. Recently Google has been showing the headshot of the reporter, instead of showing the main article's image, for some top stories images in the search results.

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said on X, "Yes, we're looking at this, thanks!" This was after reports came in over the past couple of weeks about this issue.

This screenshot Matthew Brown he shared on X clearly shows the issue:

Matthew wrote, "We're getting reporter headshots pulled into Top Stories with less than desirable results. Image tags are not pointing to the headshot. Open to trying any ideas."

Here are those posts:

@JohnMu @searchliaison We're getting reporter headshots pulled into Top Stories with less than desirable results. Image tags are not pointing to the headshot. Open to trying any ideas. pic.twitter.com/c7CiBqUUx3 — MJB (@MatthewJBrown) November 30, 2023

Yes, we're looking at this, thanks! — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) December 9, 2023

