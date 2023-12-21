Google Business Profile Personalized Emails Regarding Suspensions

Google sends some businesses personalized emails about suspensions to their Google Business Profile. The emails explain why the suspension happened and the necessary steps to reverse the suspension, with an offer for more personalized advice over email.

Colan Nielsen posted an example of this on X, here is his screenshot:

Here is what the text says:

Hello there! This is Mohit from the Google Business Profile Support team. I'm reaching out to you today in regards to the following business profile. We want business information on Google Maps to be as accurate and precise as possible according to our policy guidelines. As such, a specialist team recently reviewed this business, and found that it was in violation of our guidelines. Specifically, the team found that your business is a service area business with no storefront and it was rendered without a service area business. Kindly remove the old business profile from your Business Profile Manager and create a new business profile as a service-area business with the actual service area until where you deliver the services/products so that it can be in accordance with our guidelines. You may follow the steps mentioned in this article to create your business profile. Also, you may refer to this article in order to learn more about service area businesses. Once you have created the profile, please reply to this email and I will help you transfer your reviews. If you'd like more help on this issue, reply to this email. We'll be happy to help! For help with other issues, you can always reach us via our Help Center. Regards, Mohit Google Business Profile Support

Jason Parks commented on this saying, "I love the transparency. I believe when a website is negatively impacted by a core update, the site owner should be given the same level of transparency by Google. Too many small business owners have no clue their sites were negatively impacted by a core algo update and never have the chance to make improvements."

Well, for one, there are a lot fewer Google Business Profiles than websites on the internet.

But it is nice to see Google providing such personalized help for small businesses using Google Business Profiles.

