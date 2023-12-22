Google Search Generative Experience December End Date Removed

Dec 22, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
When Google first launched its Search Generative Experience, it labeled the "end" date of the program as December 2023 for US users and February 2024 for India and other countries. Well, now that end date was removed from the Google Search Labs interface.

Here is what it looked like before:

Here is what it looks like now:

What does this mean? It means that Google will likely continue testing SGE as a labs experiment and won't be held down by any deadlines it set for itself.

This was spotted by Nicholas McDonough who posted on X, "SGE end date has been removed in labs. 🤔"

Forum discussion at X.

