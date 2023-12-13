The Google Groups Search Ranking & Visibility Boost Is Now Dropping

Dec 13, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (3) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Robots Coffee

A couple of weeks ago, I reported about that Google Groups was seeing a very big ranking and visibility boost. Well, it seems to have caught Google's attention, the rankings of Google Groups seems to be declining and their visibility in Google Search has dropped. Google Groups still has a lot of visibility in the Google Search results but it had a huge drop in visibility.

Glenn Gabe posted an update on X saying, "Quick update on Google Groups. Yep, it's dropping heavily."

He shared some charts from Semrush showing the drop in visibility of Google Groups within Google Search:

Google Groups Chart2

Google Groups Chart

Glenn added, "As reported last week, Google Groups surged like crazy right around the hidden gems addition, but super-dangerous content was ranking for sensitive queries. Seems Google addressed some of that already. I'm seeing big drops there and when checking the queries, that dropped, there are many that were leading to that dangerous content. I'm sure Google isn't done yet, but that's a good start. You can see both standard rankings and PAA dropping heavily."

Brian Freiesleben first posted about the Google Groups ranking boost back on December 1st, he said, "Google Groups conversations are indexed and can rank well. Maybe this is related to Google's recent preference for UGC in SERPs...you can see a huge jump in rank starting this October."

I guess Google caught wind of this and decided to take action on this issue because many of those results were incredibly low quality, in fact, many results were dangerous.

Here is more from Glenn on what happens when one goes up and the other goes down:

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Tests Shaded Tiled Product Results Grid
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus