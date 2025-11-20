Google Maps Reviewer Nicknames, Insider Tips & Trending

Google announced some new features for Google Maps including a big one for reviews, where reviewers can now use nicknames instead of their real names when leaving reviews. Plus, Google added trending places to the explore tab and insider tips/know before you go to the results.

Reviewer Nicknames

I am honestly concerned, despite Google saying they will handle fake reviews, that nicknames for reviewers will lead to an absolute mess for local businesses when it comes to reviews. Google said, "If you prefer not to use your real name, now you can choose a nickname and profile picture to be associated with your reviews."

So now you just make something up and no one can figure out who it is. Which makes the reviewer feel safe but at the same time, you all know, when using your real name, you will be more professional and honest with your review.

Google did say, "And don't worry about Grinches trying to spoil the fun: Our built-in protections still monitor for suspicious and fake reviews 24/7, since no matter what nickname you use publicly, reviews are still associated with your Google Account behind the scenes." We all know how well Google's built-in protections work...

So be on the look out for more negative reviews. Here is how it works:

Google Maps Profile Nicknames

Trending in Explore Tab

Google also said you can now swipe up in the explore tab to find trending and popular restaurants, activities and sights near you. You’ll also find curated lists from trusted sources in addition to local influencers. The trusted sources include Viator, Lonely Planet, and OpenTable, in addition to local influencers like Sisterssnacking.

Here is a screenshot of this:

Google Maps Trending Explore Tab

Insider Tab - Before You Go

Also, Google launched a new insider tab, labeled know before you go (we've seen it on Search) that shows parking tips, secret menu items, the best way to book a reservation and details about the entrance.

These are powered by Gemini and it pulls from user reviews and helpful information it finds online to surface top insights.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Maps Insider Tips

Forum discussion at X.

 

