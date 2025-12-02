Google: 100MB Video Won't Have A Noticeable Effect On Your SEO

Youtube Logo Google Bandwdith

Google's John Mueller said having a 100MB video file on your home page won't have a noticeable SEO effect. This was his response on a Reddit thread to the concern of having such a weighted-down file on your home page.

The question was:

Does it matter for SEO if i have a 100mb video on front page?

If I have set my page to load content first, then hero image, and then the video. So let say the content and image takes couple of second to load (so you have full visual ready) and video keeps loading in the background, once loaded it replaces the hero image.

The file size is obviously a joke, but just wondering if it matters from SEO standpoint if it keeps loading in the background, while the page content is long visible.

John Mueller from Google replied:

I don't think you'd notice an SEO effect.

Of course, you have a number of SEOs talking about core web vitals but we all know how little that matters for Google rankings.

So yea, go big with your videos on your home page, if it is something that you think will help your conversions. But please don't just do it because it is cool and pretty - measure it.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

