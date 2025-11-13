New Google User Agent: Google-Pinpoint

Google Pin Point

Google has documented a new user agent, a user-triggered fetcher, named Google-Pinpoint. "The Google-Pinpoint fetcher requests individual URLs that Pinpoint users specified as sources for their personal collections of documents," Google posted in its updated documentation.

Pinpoint is a research tool to help journalists and academics explore and analyze large collections of documents. Using Pinpoint you can upload and search hundreds of thousands of documents, images, emails, hand-written notes, and audio files for specific words or phrases, locations, organizations, and people.

You can learn more about Google Pinpoint over here.

Google wrote it "added the Google-Pinpoint fetcher to the list of user-triggered fetchers."

Google Pinpoint User Agent

Forum discussion at X.

 

