Google has documented a new user agent, a user-triggered fetcher, named Google-Pinpoint. "The Google-Pinpoint fetcher requests individual URLs that Pinpoint users specified as sources for their personal collections of documents," Google posted in its updated documentation.

Pinpoint is a research tool to help journalists and academics explore and analyze large collections of documents. Using Pinpoint you can upload and search hundreds of thousands of documents, images, emails, hand-written notes, and audio files for specific words or phrases, locations, organizations, and people.

You can learn more about Google Pinpoint over here.

Google wrote it "added the Google-Pinpoint fetcher to the list of user-triggered fetchers."

