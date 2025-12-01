Google Search Console Annotations Now Allows Current/Future Dates

Dec 1, 2025 - 6:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Color Calendar

As you know, Google finally launched custom annotations within the Google Search Console performance reports. Well, one issue we noticed is that it does not allow for adding annotations for data it does not have yet, like for today. Today, Google rolled out support for current/future dates.

When the Cloudflare outage hit, I thought, I should add an annotation about it so I can see if I see any weird data on that date.

But I was unable to:

Google Search Console Annotations Future Dates

The issue happened on November 18th, but told me "Date can't be after 2025-11-17."

That being said, Daniel Waisberg from Google said on X "we're thinking about it," when asked about dates. Then, this morning, he posted an update asking us to try again and it works.

Here is a screenshot of it letting me add an annotation for today, even though there is no data for the chart today:

Gsc Current Date Annotation

John Mueller from Google told me on Bluesky, "That's a great use!"

Can't document this until I get data from Google Search Console for the 18th...

[image or embed]

— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick.com) November 18, 2025 at 7:34 AM

That's a great use! Let's hope it's just the morning.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) November 18, 2025 at 7:37 AM

This is a nice addition, but how about more in the future - like for planned outages or site changes. :)

Forum discussion at X and Bluesky.

Update: Sadly, future won't be allowed:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 2, 2025

Dec 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
Blog Administration

22 Years Covering The Search Industry

Dec 2, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

December 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Dec 2, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Rolls Out Gemini 3 & Nano Banana Pro In AI Mode To More

Dec 2, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: 100MB Video Won't Have A Noticeable Effect On Your SEO

Dec 2, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Officially Tests Blending AI Mode Into AI Overviews

Dec 2, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Delayed Two Weeks
Next Story: Massive Google Pop Star Badge

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.