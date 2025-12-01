Google AI Mode Tests Hover Style Inline Links

Google is testing using inline, hover-style links for citations in the AI Mode results. When you hover your mouse cursor over the link card, it will hover the link card sources over the answer. Google did tell us they are testing new ways to encourage clicks in AI Mode, so maybe this is one of them.

This change was spotted by Brodie Clark at SERP Alert who posted a video of this on X, here is a screenshot from his video:

Google Ai Mode Overlay Links

Just to compare, here is what you normally see, and when you click on the link icon, it just highlights those citations on the right side:

Google Ai Mode Link Icons

There is also this variation, with favicons:

Google Ai Mode Favicon Links

Here is his video:

This should encourage more clicks, I would think...

Forum discussion at X.

 

