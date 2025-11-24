Google Web Guide Shows In All Tab For More Searchers

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Google

Google Web Guide

Back in July, Google announced Web Guide, an AI-organized search results page that experiments with how we find, surface and organize results from across the web. Well, it has been showing up more often, directly in the "All" tab, not even in the web tab. Most of our industry would love to see Google roll out Web Guide to all, it is a much better interface and will drive more clicks than what we see with AI Mode or AI Overviews.

So while you can go to the Lab experiment and turn it on to play with it under the Web tab, some are seeing it in the All tab. This has been happening over the past couple of weeks or so and I am seeing more and more people report they are seeing the Web Guide layout in the All tab.

I have screenshots from Glenn Gabe, Brodie Clark, Kevin Indig and others of them all seeing Web Guide in the All tab. Here is one:

Google Web Guide All Tab

And Ads:

Forum discussion at posts above.

 

