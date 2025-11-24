Back in July, Google announced Web Guide, an AI-organized search results page that experiments with how we find, surface and organize results from across the web. Well, it has been showing up more often, directly in the "All" tab, not even in the web tab. Most of our industry would love to see Google roll out Web Guide to all, it is a much better interface and will drive more clicks than what we see with AI Mode or AI Overviews.

So while you can go to the Lab experiment and turn it on to play with it under the Web tab, some are seeing it in the All tab. This has been happening over the past couple of weeks or so and I am seeing more and more people report they are seeing the Web Guide layout in the All tab.

I have screenshots from Glenn Gabe, Brodie Clark, Kevin Indig and others of them all seeing Web Guide in the All tab. Here is one:

First time having this happen for my labs account. Even though I'm in the 'All' tab, Google is automatically integrating 'Web Guide' (based on the 'Web' tab) into the primary search results section. pic.twitter.com/ubMYi4V53S — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) November 19, 2025

I'm seeing Web Guide in the main search results more and more over the past day or so. i.e. Triggering by default when searching. Google explained it would start showing Web Guide results in other parts of Search, including the All tab. Stay tuned.



"Over time, as part of this… pic.twitter.com/anFea7iYcG — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 19, 2025

I'm seeing this live by default on most non-simple queries today..... I am in the labs program but.... — Tom Critchlow (@tomcritchlow) November 21, 2025

And Ads:

How ads look in Web Guide: Wait, where's Web Guide??? Oh, it's below the GIANT sponsored block. :) And again, Web Guide now triggers as my default search mode (at least for the time being). Google is heavily testing that now... pic.twitter.com/fGUbcMnbLV — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 24, 2025

Forum discussion at posts above.