Google is reportedly working on a new Gemini App user experience, which it is calling 2.0. The company is putting "huge investment" into this update of the Gemini user experience but we are not sure when this new look and experience will be released.

Logan Kilpatrick, product lead for Google AI Studio, said this on X over the Thanksgiving holiday. He wrote:

Huge investment happening in Gemini App UX 2.0 right now, hoping we win you over with this iteration.

Someone asked when and he replied, "Josh Woodward and the team are working on it!" Josh Woodward is the VP, Google Labs, Gemini, & AI Studio at Google.

Here are those posts:

