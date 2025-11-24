Google's Gary Illyes On AI Search: The Change Is Hard To Accept

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:51 am 5 by
Filed Under Google

Google Gary Illyes

Gary Illyes from Google said that even for him "the change is hard to accept" when it comes to how search is changing and evolving with the new AI features. He said this in response to an article published on the Bing Webmaster Blog written by both Fabrice Canel and Krishna Madhavan of Microsoft named How AI Search Is Changing the Way Conversions are Measured.

Gary wrote this on LinkedIn saying:

Intriguing post from Fabrice Canel: How AI Search Is Changing the Way Conversions are Measured

As someone who started out using Lycos and Altavista, I find the current search landscape challenging to grasp. Rationally I understand it: search is evolving to cater to a new generation of users whose behaviors and needs are wildly different from my own, but the change is hard to accept nonetheless. (1). One thing I know for sure however is that SEM and SEO will need to coevolve with search, just like it has the past 30 years (cos SEO is not dead 2).

"Instead of scrolling through lists of blue links, people now explore through conversations, ask follow-up questions, and build confidence long before they reach a website. This new path to conversion means brands and content owners must stop chasing clicks and focus on the signals that truly drive outcomes."

This change, although crazy exciting, has been challenging for the SEO and PPC industry. Clicks are down, search marketing is under threat, and everyone has their two cents on the matter. But very few are admitting the truth, it is "hard to accept."

I really do believe we will adapt, some are already and some are not. I mean, we've been through a lot of change before and the best search marketers thrived and accepted those changes. But this is the biggest change we had to search in the past 20 years or so.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 24, 2025

Nov 24, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google's Gary Illyes On AI Search: The Change Is Hard To Accept

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Web Guide Shows In All Tab For More Searchers

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile Admin Panel Not Showing Up For Some

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Mobile App To Be Retired

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Post Launched Scheduling & Multi-Location Publishing

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Web Guide Shows In All Tab For More Searchers
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: November 24, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.