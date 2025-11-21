Google Nano Banana Pro On Google Search & Google Ads

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Monkey Banana

Google released an update to Nano Banana yesterday named Nano Banana Pro and it is super impressive as an image generation tool. But it is also incorporated into Google Search via Google AI Mode and available within Google Ads to help you make ad creatives. Plus, Nano Banana can be used to make you creative content.

As a reminder, Nano Banana is in Google Lens since mid-October. But now it is Nano Banana Pro and also in AI Mode and Google Ads.

Nano Banana In AI Mode

Google said, "For AI Mode in Search, Nano Banana Pro is available in the U.S. for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers."

Rajan Patel from Google posted on X "Today, Nano Banana is going Pro – and it’s available in Search today, via AI Mode 🍌." Nick Fox from Google added on X, "Shipping in Search this week is bananas! Bringing Nano Banana Pro - the world’s best image model - to Search on Day 1! In AI Mode for AI Pro & Ultra subs in the US. Rolling out Nano Banana in Lens & AI Mode to over a dozen new markets."

Nano Banana In Google Ads

Also, Google Ads is getting access to Nano Banana Pro. You can use this to create ad creatives for your Google Ads campaigns.

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said on X, "Nano Banana Pro offers smarter creative capabilities to help you create, edit and test with greater velocity. For advertisers, this means:"

    Better brand alignment: Advanced reasoning to better understand your prompts, brand guidelines and reference images to help ensure critical brand consistency and authenticity across your campaigns.
  • More creative control: Get granular control over details like lighting, camera angles, color grading, and background removal.
  • Higher-quality output and multi-product showcasing: Generate professional-grade, high-resolution (1024x1024) images. Plus feature up to 5 products in a single generated scene – great for retail bundle and cross promotions.
  • Easier integration and testing: The workflow is now conversational. Ask for specific edits to an existing asset (e.g., "change the background to a snowy street") instead of rewriting the entire prompt. This makes testing a variety of new ideas a breeze.

Nano Banana Pro

Nano Banana also can create useful things for you, like infographics and stuff. Google wrote, "Nano Banana Pro doesn’t just create beautiful images, it also helps you create more helpful content. You can get accurate educational explainers to learn more about a new subject, like context-rich infographics and diagrams based on the content you provide or facts from the real world. Nano Banana Pro can also connect to Google Search's vast knowledge base to help you create a quick snapshot for a recipe or visualize real-time information like weather or sports."

I asked Glenn Gabe to make an info graphic showing the Google updates over the last two years and it did it:

I played around with it, and honestly, it is impressive:

Of course, it makes you wonder what types of controls are in place for content creators and where Nano Banana gets this information. Is this using Google-Extended or something else?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode With Gemini 3, GEO Rush, Search Console Annotations & Brand Filters, Google Ads & Reviews

Nov 21, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Nano Banana Pro On Google Search & Google Ads

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Prohibits Offline Gambling Ads In More Countries

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Notice: Double-Check Important Information

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google LSAs Get Competitive Quotes & Request Multiple Opinions

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads In AI Mode Results In The Wild

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Prohibits Offline Gambling Ads In More Countries
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode With Gemini 3, GEO Rush, Search Console Annotations & Brand Filters, Google Ads & Reviews

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.